MILAN Oct 31 The top shareholder at Italy's
Banca Carige will weigh all the options considered by
the midsize lender to plug a capital shortfall unveiled by a
pan-European health check, but would prefer a merger before a
cash call, its chairman said.
"We will evaluate all options, including M&A, if there are
conditions to do it," Paolo Momigliano, chairman of the Carige
foundation, which owns a 19 percent stake in the lender, told
Reuters on Friday.
"There is sufficient time (to pursue a merger)," he added.
"From our point of view this would create value."
Genoa-based Carige said on Sunday it would seek to raise at
least 500 million euros ($627 million) by selling new shares to
investors after stress tests carried out by European authorities
unveiled a capital shortfall of around 810 million euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7976 euro)
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Agnieszka Flak,
editing by Francesca Landini)