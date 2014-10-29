BRIEF-Ores FY net loss of 187,644 euros
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: http://bit.ly/2ouYR8T
MILAN Oct 29 Italy's Banca Carige said on Wednesday its Core Tier 1 (CET 1) capital ratio would be boosted by the agreed sale of two insurance units by nearly 100 basis points.
"For Banca Carige the transaction will result in a benefit in terms of the CET 1 ratio fully compliant of approximately 94 bps as of June 30, 2014," the mid-sized lender said in a statement.
Carige, which must plug a capital shortfall of 810 million euros uncovered by Europe-wide stress tests of lenders, said on Tuesday it had reached a deal with Apollo Management Holdings to sell it its two insurance units.
In a separate statement Carige said the Apollo deal was a first step in implementing the capital-raising plan the bank has put together to address the capital shortfall. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: http://bit.ly/2ouYR8T
SHANGHAI, April 26 Hong Kong shares rose to their highest level in over a month Wednesday, in line with gains in most other Asian markets, supported by improved risk appetite and an overnight rally on Wall Street.