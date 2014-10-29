(Recasts adding details)
MILAN Oct 29 Italy's Banca Carige,
which failed a pan-European banking review, said the sale of
insurance assets to a U.S. private equity firm would help reduce
its capital shortfall to around 700 million euros ($892
million).
After nine Italian banks were found to be short of capital
last year, the latest European health check found mid-sized
Carige and bigger rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena
still needed to raise cash to ensure they can weather another
crisis, despite having carried out share sales in 2014.
Carige said on Tuesday the sale of its Carige Vita Nuova and
Carige Assicurazioni units to an affiliate of private equity
firm Apollo was the first step in a plan it must submit
within two weeks to the European Central Bank, detailing
measures to plug its capital gap.
Carige said the sale added about 94 basis points to its
best-quality Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio or, analysts
calculate, around 100 million euros ($127 million) - cutting its
capital shortfall of 810 million by a corresponding amount.
The bank is restructuring under new management after a
balance-sheet clean-up led to a 2013 loss of 1.76 billion euros,
It has already tapped investors in a 800 million euro share sale
earlier this year.
Carige has said it is now planning a new share issue to
raise at least 500 million euros.
Carige also plans to include sales of private banking and
consumer lending assets in its capital plan but said it had a
pre-underwriting commitment from investment bank Mediobanca
to guarantee the new share sale for up to 650 million
euros should the ECB request it.
Shares in Carige have lost 17 percent so far this week
bringing the bank's market value to around 790 million euros.
They were down 0.4 percent by 1321 GMT.
