BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
MILAN, April 12 Italy's Cassa di Risparmio di Rimini (Carim) said on Wednesday its board had granted access to its books to a private equity firm that offered to buy a controlling stake in the regional bank as it seeks to fill a capital gap.
Banca Carim, one of several Italian banks grappling with the fallout of a harsh recession in the country, said its capital ratios were below the requirements demanded by the Bank of Italy.
The bank's core capital ratio stood at 6.91 percent at end-2016, below a minimum 7.80 percent threshold.
"The board has examined a (non binding) offer ... by a private equity fund willing to inject capital in exchange for control of the bank ... and has decided to grant a due diligence phase," it said.
Banca Carim said it had also been in touch with a bank deposit guarantee fund - which can use voluntary contributions from lenders for bank rescues - over a possible capital injection. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)
