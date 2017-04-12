MILAN, April 12 Italy's Cassa di Risparmio di Rimini (Carim) said on Wednesday its board had granted access to its books to a private equity firm that offered to buy a controlling stake in the regional bank as it seeks to fill a capital gap.

Banca Carim, one of several Italian banks grappling with the fallout of a harsh recession in the country, said its capital ratios were below the requirements demanded by the Bank of Italy.

The bank's core capital ratio stood at 6.91 percent at end-2016, below a minimum 7.80 percent threshold.

"The board has examined a (non binding) offer ... by a private equity fund willing to inject capital in exchange for control of the bank ... and has decided to grant a due diligence phase," it said.

Banca Carim said it had also been in touch with a bank deposit guarantee fund - which can use voluntary contributions from lenders for bank rescues - over a possible capital injection. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)