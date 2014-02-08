* BOI chief Visco urges "more ambitious" moves on bad loans
* Says banks must support economy to regain public trust
* Warns economic recovery is "weak, uncertain"
* Expects Q4 data to show first GDP growth since mid-2011
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Feb 8 Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco
on Saturday backed moves by some of the country's lenders to get
rid of non-performing loans on their books and suggested they
could consider "more ambitious" approaches.
The comments by Visco and his deputy governor at a Rome
conference indicate that while Italy cannot afford to set up a
public "bad bank" like those adopted in Spain and Ireland, its
banks are being encouraged to find similar private sector
solutions.
Italy's top two banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and
UniCredit, are in preliminary talks with U.S. investor
KKR about setting up a fund to hold some of their bad
debts, sources close to the matter have told Reuters.
Such a vehicle, the latest move by Italian lenders to tackle
loans that have soured over years of economic stagnation, would
help clean up balance sheets as European regulators conduct a
health check of euro zone lenders.
"The actions under way at a number of banks to rationalise
the management of non-performing loans by creating dedicated
structures ... go in the right direction," Visco said in his
speech to a gathering of market participants.
"More ambitious interventions, whose compatibility with
European rules must be pondered, are not to be ruled out," he
said, noting that Italy has an underdeveloped market in impaired
assets.
Visco, who sits on the governing council of the European
Central Bank, offered no further details, but a Bank of Italy
spokeswoman said he was referring to private sector initiatives
or possible partnerships between the public and private sector.
Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Salvatore Rossi told Reuters
Italy's strained public finances meant it could not follow
Spain's example in setting up a publicly-funded "bad bank" to
take over problematic loans.
"I think our larger banks can find solutions for bad loans
on their own, the others may want to consider joint solutions,"
said Unicredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni.
Italy's longest post-war recession has made it tough for
companies to keep up loan payments.
UniCredit has already sold 700 million euros ($953
million)of non-performing loans to Anacap Financial Partners and
950 million euros to private equity fund Cerberus European
Investments.
BAD BANK
Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest retail bank, is working on
plans to create an internal "bad bank" for problem loans,
according to a source close to the situation.
And Mediobanca is studying setting up funds for
the bad loans of smaller banks that may not have enough capital
to deal with the problem by themselves.
Italy has lagged behind Spain and Ireland in restructuring
its banks, analysts say, but an asset quality review by the
European Central Bank is stinging lenders into action.
Non-performing loans at Italian banks, the ones least likely
to ever be repaid, have reached 150 billion euros and are
expected to keep rising through 2016, according to think tank
Prometeia.
Visco said the proportion of bad debts, currently at a high
of around 9 percent of all loans, was expected to remain stable
over the next few quarters.
The only way to restore faith in the banking system in the
eyes of ordinary people was through "decisive improvements to
governance," and by increasing lending to firms and families,
Visco said.
Italy seemed to be gradually emerging from recession, Visco
said, but the recovery was "weak and uncertain" and entirely
dependent on exports, with domestic demand still struggling.
He said he expected fourth quarter 2013 gross domestic
product data, due next week, to show the economy had grown
slightly for the first time since the middle of 2011.
Many Italian reforms approved by parliament had still not
been put into practice, Visco said, underlining the
inefficiencies of the public sector.
($1 = 0.7343 euros)
