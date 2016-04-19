ROME, April 19 Italy might have reached a turning point in resolving its problem with non-performing loans, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Tuesday.

"The economic pick-up is infact gradually reducing the pressure on bank balance sheets," Visco said in a speech to a parliamentary committee.

The Bank of Italy said last week that bad loans held by Italian banks had started to decline for the first time since the start of the financial crisis in 2008.

Italy's banks are struggling under the weight of 360 billion euros ($409 billion) in bad loans, a third of the euro zone total, and have fared badly in EU-wide stress tests. ($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, Writing by Crispian Balmer)