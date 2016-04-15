ROME, April 15 Bad loans held by Italian banks have started to decline for the first time since the start of the financial crisis in 2008, and credit conditions for companies are improving, the Bank of Italy said on Friday.

Italy's banks are struggling under the weight of 360 billion euros ($405.97 billion) in bad loans, a third of the euro zone total, and fared badly in EU-wide stress tests.

This week the country's healthy financial institutions set up a 5-6 billion euro fund to help solve the bad loan problem, which the central bank said on Friday is already showing some signs of easing.

"On the basis of preliminary data, for the first time since the start of the financial crisis, the total value of bad loans has fallen slightly, and their proportion of total loans has stopped rising," it said in its quarterly economic bulletin.

The bank did not spell out what time period its remarks referred to.

Bank lending continued to increase gradually in the first quarter of the year, and financing conditions for companies "have remained favourable overall", it said.

Italian economic growth probably accelerated "slightly" in the first quarter compared with the 0.1 percent rise in gross domestic product seen in the last three months of 2015, the bulletin said, without giving a numerical estimate.

Italy emerged from a three year recession at the start of 2015, but growth slowed steadily during last year.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government forecasts growth of 1.2 percent for 2016, which the Bank of Italy noted was marginally above the consensus expectation of market analysts. ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Reporting By Gavin Jones)