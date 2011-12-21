Australia shares climb on financials, energy shares; New Zealand flat
June 13 Australian shares rose after a long weekend on Tuesday, boosted by financials and energy shares, while the technology sector slid in tandem with U.S. peers.
(Corrects amount of bonds listed on MOT market in 2nd and 3rd graph)
MILAN Dec 21 Fourteen Italian banks have won clearance for 57 billion euros to 58 billion euros ($76 billion) of state-backed bonds, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.
The figure includes 40.4 billion euros of bonds that have already been listed on the MOT regulated bond market, a pre-requisite for those bonds to be accepted as collateral for the European Central Bank's new loans.
The 40.4 billion euros were presented as collateral in Wednesday's 3-year loan tender by the ECB.
More than a dozen Italian banks, including top lenders UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, tapped on Wednesday at least 49 billion euros ($64.2 billion) of new three-year loans offered by the European Central Bank, according to data and banking sources. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting By Luca Trogni)
June 13 Australian shares rose after a long weekend on Tuesday, boosted by financials and energy shares, while the technology sector slid in tandem with U.S. peers.
* Moody's changes outlook for Indonesian banking system to positive from stable