(Corrects amount of bonds listed on MOT market in 2nd and 3rd graph)

MILAN Dec 21 Fourteen Italian banks have won clearance for 57 billion euros to 58 billion euros ($76 billion) of state-backed bonds, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The figure includes 40.4 billion euros of bonds that have already been listed on the MOT regulated bond market, a pre-requisite for those bonds to be accepted as collateral for the European Central Bank's new loans.

The 40.4 billion euros were presented as collateral in Wednesday's 3-year loan tender by the ECB.

More than a dozen Italian banks, including top lenders UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, tapped on Wednesday at least 49 billion euros ($64.2 billion) of new three-year loans offered by the European Central Bank, according to data and banking sources. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting By Luca Trogni)