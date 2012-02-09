BRIEF-China Overseas Property Holdings appoints Yan Jianguo as Chairman
* Xiao xiao will resign as chairman Source text (http://bit.ly/2sSSquB) Further company coverage:
MILAN Feb 9 The Bank of Italy said on Thursday it would start accepting a wider range of performing banking loans as collateral for European Central Bank refinancing operations starting from Feb. 10.
The move comes after the ECB said on Dec. 8 national central banks were allowed to temporarily accept as collateral additional performing banking loans that met a number of criteria.
Among these, the Bank of Italy said in a statement that the debtor's default probability had to be lower than 1 percent for loans to be used a collateral.
The central bank said it would continue to assess a further widening of the eligibility criteria for banking loans.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)
* Xiao xiao will resign as chairman Source text (http://bit.ly/2sSSquB) Further company coverage:
* Xiao Xiao to resign as chairman of board Source text (http://bit.ly/2rRldRX) Further company coverage: