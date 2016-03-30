ROME, March 30 Italy plans to ask banks to help
reimburse thousands of people who lost their savings last year
in a state rescue of four small lenders, a government source
said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is under pressure to compensate
the 12,500 savers whose nest eggs vanished overnight when his
government bailed out their banks under tough new European Union
rules that imposed losses on shareholders and some bondholders.
Many of the savers say the banks never explained the
potential risks when they sold them some 430 million euros
($488.5 million) worth of junior bonds. Magistrates are also
investigating whether the various bank managements acted
illegally as they sought funds to prop up their balance sheets.
Facing a public backlash over the scandal, Renzi swiftly
promised some sort of compensation, but any use of public funds
could run foul of European rules on bank rescues.
Instead, Renzi is planning to ask the banking sector to get
involved, the source said.
A deposit protection fund paid for by all Italy's banks has
been set up with 100 million euros ($113.3 million) but this
would not be enough to cover all the losses and the government
could ask for more from the banks, the source said.
Renzi has never said how much reimbursement he plans to
offer, but has said on numerous occasions since last December
that a proposal would be presented shortly.
The source said this new scheme could be presented to the
cabinet next week.
A European Commission spokesman said there were constructive
talks going on between the Commission and Italian authorities.
"The Commission is doing its utmost to be of assistance, within
the framework of EU law," he said.
An association representing people who lost their savings
said on Wednesday the reimbursements should be the
responsibility of the eventual buyers of the four banks, and
that the Bank of Italy had told them this was a feasible plan.
Italy had promised the European Commission it would sell the
four banks by the end of April, but is now trying to extend that
deadline, an economy ministry source said last week.
($1 = 0.8802 euros)
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte. Additional reporting by Francesco
Guarascio. Writing by Isla Binnie. Editing by Crispian Balmer
and Jane Merriman)