MILAN Nov 9 Italy's Credito Valtellinese will sell up to 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) in problem loans in 2017-2018 and cut around 230 jobs to boost its return on tangible equity to 3.3 percent over the period.

The regional bank reported on Wednesday a 155 million euro net loss for the third quarter after writing down loans for 237 million euro, and said full-year results would be negatively affected by charges stemming from its 2017-2018 action plan.

Creval said it could tap a state guarantee scheme to sell up to 1.5 billion euros in bad loans via a securitisation in 2017, with a further 300 million euro disposal of soured loans by the end of 2018.

The goal is to cut the share of gross troubled loans over total loans to 18 percent in 2018 from 27 percent this year. ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)