MILAN Feb 11 Italy's Credito Valtellinese posted a net loss of 325 million euros ($367 million) in 2014 hit by loan and goodwill writedowns in a balance-sheet clean-up following a yearlong healthcheck of euro zone lenders which ended last October.

Creval booked 657 million euros in writedowns of loans and other financial assets, up from 290 million euros a year earlier, fully incorporating the outcome of the check up conducted by the European Central Bank.

It also booked 131 million euros in goodwill impairments.

It said its fully-loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 11.1 percent at the end of December. ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)