ROME Jan 19 A Treasury decree necessary for the
Italian state to be able to provide a guarantee for bonds issued
by troubled lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena is ready,
a government source said on Thursday.
Italy pushed through measures in late December to help
ailing banks by providing a guarantee on their debt and
injecting fresh capital, starting with Monte dei Paschi which
risked being wound down after a failed 5 billion euro share
issue.
Monte dei Paschi, which needs to quickly raise funds after
suffering a deposit outflow, will immediately tap the state
guarantee on a 2 billion bond it is ready to issue.
The bank won't sell the bond on the market but will retain
it to use it as collateral in repo deals, sources said on
Wednesday.
The government source said state auditors could sign off on
the decree as early as Thursday.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Valentina Za, editing
by Stefano Bernabei)