ROME Dec 21 Banks won't increase their
exposure to sovereign debt even after the European Central
Bank's massive three-year funding operation because European
Bank Authority (EBA) rules discourage it, Italy's banking
association (ABI) said on Wednesday.
"The EBA rules are a deterrent for buying sovereign bonds,
so not even the ECB's important liquidity injection -- of almost
500 billion euros -- can be used to support sovereign debt," ABI
director general Giovanni Sabatini told reporters.
"The EBA created this problem by making the new toxic
assets, in the eyes of the markets, sovereign bonds," Sabatini
said. In new rules announced by the EBA earlier this month,
banks will be required to mark to market their sovereign bond
holdings, which has prompted ABI to threaten legal action.
"Banks not only will not increase their exposure, but they
will probably cut it, and this creates a potential problem for
refinancing sovereign debt," he said.
