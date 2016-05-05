BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
MILAN May 5 Italy's new rules on the recovery of unpaid bank credit will not be applied retroactively, justice minister Andrea Orlando said on Thursday.
"The rules however may be able to prompt a renegotiation of existing contracts," Orlando said on the margins of a conference.
Last Friday Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government passed a decree to speed up the recovery of unpaid credit for a banking system saddled with billions of euros in bad loans.
Italy's lenders have some 360 billion euros in bad loans on their books that take years to recoup.
"We are aiming with these new rules to halve collateral recovery times compared to the current (7-8 years)," Orlando said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
SHANGHAI, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was interested in a possible deal for Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG, though it had not made any official offer.