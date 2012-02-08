MILAN Feb 8 Private sector deposits at Italian banks fell for a third month running in December from a year earlier though the decline was less pronounced than in November, Bank of Italy data showed on Wednesday.

Deposits shrank by 0.5 percent annually after a 0.7 percent year-on-year fall in November.

The growth of loans to the private sector slowed to 2.3 percent from 3.5 percent in November, the lowest growth pace since November 2010.

Interest rates charged on loans to non-financial companies rose in December to 4.18 percent from 3.86 percent a month earlier, the data showed.

The year-on-year growth in non-performing loans in December stood at 22.2 percent, little changed from the 22.1 percent growth in November.

Bonds issued by Italian banks in December grew an annual 12.8 percent from the 6.5 percent growth seen in November due in part to the issuing of government-backed bonds which banks can use to get funding from the European Central Bank. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)