BRIEF-Etsy comments on 13D filings
* Etsy Inc - commented on schedule 13D filings by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. and Dragoneer Investment Group, Llc
FRANKFURT Dec 14 European Union rules permit state aid to Italy's banks, and the sector needs to be cleaned up because there are too many weak lenders in a saturated market, European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday.
"Even Germany put public money into the banks at the height of the crisis," Praet, who sits on the ECB's Executive Board, told German newspaper Die Zeit. "At that time, Italy did not."
"In my view, much more important than the question of where the money comes from is that there is a clear-out in the banking sector," Praet said. "There are too many banks in Italy and they are not profitable enough." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King)
* Etsy Inc - commented on schedule 13D filings by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. and Dragoneer Investment Group, Llc
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's senior ruling party official has signalled Tokyo's readiness to join the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), saying it was crucial to reach a decision soon, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.