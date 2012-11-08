Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
MILAN Nov 8 Italian banks held a total of 276.5 billion euros in funds from the European Central Bank at the end of October, broadly unchanged from 276.7 billion euros in September, central bank data showed on Thursday. Italian lenders took an overall 255 billion euros in three-year funds the ECB lent at two special longer-term tenders in December and February. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; editing by Antonella Ciancio)
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.