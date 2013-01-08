MILAN Jan 8 Italian banks held a total of 271.8 billion euros ($356 billion)in funds from the European Central Bank at the end of December, down from 273.3 billion euros a month earlier, Bank of Italy data showed on Tuesday.

Italian lenders took an overall 255 billion euros in cheap three-year loans at two special tenders held by the ECB in December 2011 and February 2012. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Francesca Landini)