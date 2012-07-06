MILAN, July 6 Italian banks held a total of 281.44 billion euros in funds from the European Central Bank at the end of June, slightly up from 272.70 billion euros in May, central bank data showed on Friday.

Funds borrowed at the ECB's main refinancing tenders rose last month to 11.70 billion euros from 4.01 billion euros at the end of May.

Figures from the Bank of Italy showed Italian banks held 269.74 billion euros in funds borrowed at the ECB's longer-term refinancing operations in June, marginally up from May.

Italian lenders have taken a total of 255 billion euros in three-year funds the ECB lent at two special longer-term tenders in December and February. (Reporting by Valentina Za)