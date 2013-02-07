MILAN Feb 7 Italian banks held a total of 273.9 billion euros in funds from the European Central Bank at the end of January, slightly up from 271.8 billion euros a month earlier, Bank of Italy data showed on Thursday.

Italian lenders took an overall 255 billion euros in cheap three-year loans at two special tenders held by the ECB in December 2011 and February 2012. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Jennifer Clark)