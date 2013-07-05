MILAN, July 5 Italian banks held a total of
255.5 billion euros ($329.94 billion) in funds from the European
Central Bank at the end of June, slightly lower than the 259.2
billion euros a month earlier, the Bank of Italy said on Friday.
Funds borrowed through "longer-term refinancing operations" -
mainly the cheap money Italian lenders took from the two
three-year loans launched by the ECB - stood at 244.4 billion
euros, from 254.5 billion euros at the end of May.
($1 = 0.7744 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)