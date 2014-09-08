MILAN, Sept 8 Overall funding from the European Central Bank to Italian lenders stood at 163.81 billion euros in August, a touch down from 164.97 billion euros ($213.50 billion) a month earlier as banks repaid crisis loans, Bank of Italy data showed on Monday.

Reliance on longer-term ECB funding borrowed at two extraordinary operations in late 2011 and early 2012 fell to 150.1 billion euros at the end of last month against 158.67 billion euros at the end of July.

Italian banks held 13.7 billion euros in funds borrowed at the main ECB refinancing tenders at the end of August, more than twice the 6.30 billion euros held a month earlier. (1 US dollar = 0.7727 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Lisa Jucca)