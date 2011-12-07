* Rises to 153 bln euros end-Nov vs 111 bln euro end-Oct

* Private sector deposits down 0.6 pct y/y in Oct. (Adds data on deposits, lending, bank bonds)

MILAN Dec 7 Funding from the European Central Bank to Italian banks rose sharply to 153.2 billion euros last month, from 111.3 billion euros at the end of October, data from the Bank of Italy showed on Wednesday.

Bank of Italy data showed private sector deposits with domestic banks shrank 0.6 percent annually in October, resuming a falling trend after a broadly flat reading in the previous two months.

Before that, deposits had declined every month between November 2010 and July 2011.

Loans to the private sector rose 4.2 percent, largely in line with September.

The data showed bonds issued by banks continued to grow in October at a stable 5.5 percent annual rate.

With wholesale funding markets effectively shut, Italian lenders have been able to rely on their retail clients to continue placing bonds, but rising yields on Italian government bonds have boosted funding costs. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Stephen Nisbet)