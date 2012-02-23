* Italy banks took nearly a quarter of total funds in Dec
* Participation seen roughly in line at new tender
* Banks concerned about stigma but urged to use facility
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Feb 23 Italian banks are expected
roughly to match previous demand for cheap European Central Bank
funds at next week's new three-year tender after grabbing almost
a quarter of the total at the first such offer.
But at least one big bank may take less, with the difference
being made up by smaller institutions, banking finance sources
told Reuters.
In December the ECB assigned a total of 489 billion euros at
the tender, of which 116 billion euros were taken up by Italian
banks. A Reuters poll showed a mid-range expectation for the ECB
to allot another 492 billion euros next week.
"Overall demand (from Italian banks) should be more or less
in line with December, based on a number of indications," a
banking source with a good overview of the domestic situation
told Reuters.
In December, Italy's top two banks Intesa Sanpaolo
and UniCredit took, respectively, 12 billion and 15
billion euros.
The Feb. 29 offer may represent the last opportunity to
secure these longer-term funds at 1 percent. The ECB wants the
tender to be the last one as some policymakers worry banks may
become too reliant on the central bank's liquidity injections.
Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel went on
the record on Wednesday to say his bank would take part to the
Feb. 29 ECB tender for an amount "not far different" from the 4
billion euros taken in December.
Indications of a stable take-up of ECB loans also came from
sources at three other major Italian banks who spoke to Reuters
this week, on condition of not being named.
"Like last time, the Bank of Italy is encouraging
participation," a source at a major bank said. "In our case (the
uptake) is going to be in line with December or maybe marginally
lower and that's what I generally expect from other banks."
A senior banking source cautioned that many banks waited
until the very last minute to finalise their decision.
"Experience taught us things can change," the source said.
The unprecedented December cash offer has helped
ease market tensions for weaker euro zone members by removing
the risk of a sudden bank collapse and indirectly funding
purchases of troubled government bonds by domestic banks. Italy
and Spain have seen their debt costs fall sharply in recent
weeks.
In a sign of stronger market confidence, Intesa Sanpaolo,
one of Italy's strongest banks, sold a 1 billion euro bond this
week with a five-year maturity. The bank said this month it
would participate in the Feb. 29 tender, but had not yet set the
amount.
Market funding is still problematic for most lenders and
they are likely to use the ECB cash to complete refinancing of
their maturing debt after the first tender is estimated to have
helped them cover nearly half of their 2012 funding needs.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti has repeatedly invited
domestic banks to invest more of the ECB cash in the country's
1.6 trillion euro bond market.
STIGMA
Several sources nonetheless said Italian banks were
concerned about the stigma attached to taking too many funds
through the ECB offer.
"Some banks are very sensitive to this kind of arguments
despite what the ECB president said," one senior banking source
said. ECB chief Mario Draghi this month urged banks to make use
of the offer, saying there was "no stigma on using the
three-year facility".
One source said a leading Italian bank was expected to
significantly reduce participation to the tender compared with
December.
On the other hand, several small lenders that did not manage
to take advantage of a state-guarantee introduced by Italy in
December to allow banks to use their own debt as collateral to
borrow from the ECB are seen doing so now.
Such state-backed bonds totalled 40 billion euros at the
time of first ECB tender and some 30 billion euros have been
issued since then -- with 12.5 billion euros by UniCredit alone.
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said last week domestic
banks had more than 150 billion euros in additional collateral
they could use to borrow from the ECB.
He said the figure would rise by as much as 90 billion euros
once banks completed procedures which allow them to include
their loans, following a recent widening of collateral rules by
the ECB. Visco said the wider collateral pool would
progressively lessen the importance of state-backed bonds.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Jucca, Gabriella Bruschi, Giulio
Piovaccari. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)