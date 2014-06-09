(Corrects typographical error in headline)

MILAN, June 9 European Central Bank funds to Italian banks stood at 216.4 billion euros ($294.63 billion) in May, up 5.9 billion euros from a month earlier, Bank of Italy data showed on Monday.

Italian banks held 32.1 billion euros in funds borrowed at the main ECB tenders at the end of May, up from 23.5 billion euros a month earlier.

Longer-term ECB funds borrowed at two extraordinary operations in late 2011 and early 2012 stood at 184.3 billion euros at the end of last month from 186.9 billion euros at the end of April. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Lisa Jucca)