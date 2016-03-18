* New round of ECB loans seen positive for Italy's banks,
BTPs
* Peripheral markets seen benefiting most from ultra-cheap
money
* Outlook for southern European banks still far from rosy
* Italian/Bund spreads seen tightening further
By Dhara Ranasinghe and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, March 18 A new set of cheap loans
from the ECB has eased fears about Europe's banks, pushing down
the premium for holding Italian bonds over top-rated Germany and
potentially marking a turning point after a shaky start to 2016.
The ultra-cheap targeted long-term refinancing operations
(TLTRO), essentially an offer to pay banks to lend to firms,
were unveiled as part of the European Central Bank's latest
monetary stimulus plans last week.
Of those measures, the new set of cheap loans will have the
most effect on the economy, money market traders polled by
Reuters said this week.
"The ECB measures are particularly positive for southern
European lenders which normally rely on retail business for
their main source of income," said Gilles Guibout, portfolio
manager at Axa Investment Managers in Paris.
Italian bank shares fell sharply at the start of 2016 on
fears that no effective way would be found to fix the sector's
bad loan problem, with those worries spilling over into the
sovereign bond and credit markets, not least because any bank
failure would hurt the economy and government finances. Spanish
and Portuguese markets also suffered from concern over bad bank
loans.
The ECB's new scheme, which starts in June, allows banks to
qualify for billions of euros of initially free loans from the
ECB and get paid up to 0.4 percent of what they borrow on
condition that they lend more to companies or consumers.
"This (TLTRO) should remove any concerns about banks',
especially Italians', capacity to fund themselves," said Credit
Suisse analyst Jan Wolter.
However, negative interest rates, sluggish economic growth
and regulation all mean the outlook for banks is far from rosy.
In the long run, southern European banks will need more than
cheap loans to raise their long-term prospects, analysts said.
"The ECB measures give banks some breathing space but what
Spanish and Italian lenders really need is that governments make
reforms to kick-start the economy," said Axa's Guibout.
But with the latest TLTRO programme, the ECB is again
providing a powerful buffer to peripheral markets.
As this graphic shows, tmsnrt.rs/1UCVZ16, Italy's
banking stock index is down more than 25 percent
this year but has rallied about 22 percent from lows hit in
February. The broader European banking sector has
recovered about 17 percent from last month's lows.
OUTPERFORM
The yield gap between five-year Italian bonds and their
German peers , meanwhile, has narrowed
more than 10 basis points since the ECB meeting to 58 bps. A
move to around 51 bps would mark a post-euro debt crisis low.
The spread between 10-year bonds yields in Portugal, Spain
and Italy over Germany have also all tightened sharply.
The Italian BTP/Bund spread is about 105 bps, having
ballooned to 155 bps in mid-February when worries over Italian
banks became a focus of investor concern.
"We think 10-year BTP-Bund spreads could go down to 100
basis points and below because not only now is there an
enlargement of QE, but we have the TLTRO which is supportive for
peripherals and credit," said Alexander Aldinger, rate
strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.
For others, peripheral bond markets are poised to renew
their outperformance of top-rated Germany.
"At times people think we've landed from Mars when we say
Spanish and Italian spreads halve from here but it's a deadly
serious comment," said Nick Gartside, international CIO of
global fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management.
"You have this pretty big buyer in the room and that will
have a powerful impact on the market."
(Graphic by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Toby Chopra)