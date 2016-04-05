* Italian banks' share of bad loans three times euro zone
average
* ECB has been pressuring banks to sell loans
* Regulator could enforce sales by setting deadlines
By Valentina Za and Stefano Bernabei
MILAN, April 5 Italian banks expect the European
Central Bank to start setting deadlines for some lenders to sell
off their bad loans as they come under increased pressure to
improve asset quality, two senior banking sources said.
Running at 360 billion euros ($410 billion) after a
three-year recession, problem loans account for 18 percent of
Italy's bank loans against a euro zone average of 6 percent.
Current market prices mean banks face a loss if they sell
the loans now, although keeping them limits their ability to
provide fresh credit to businesses that could fuel a fragile
economic recovery.
Since taking on supervision of euro zone banks 17 months
ago, the ECB has been stepping up pressure on Italian banks to
clean up their balance sheets.
The sources said the ECB could start dictating the pace of
problematic loan sales in specific cases, like it did before
giving a preliminary go-ahead to the merger of Banco Popolare
and Banca Popolare di Milano announced last
month.
The two banks target a 10-billion euro gross bad loan
reduction by 2019, three years after the planned completion of
their merger. The ECB rejected the banks' original plan which
staggered the sales over five years, sources have said.
An Italian bank's chief executive said he expected the ECB
to take a similar approach towards other lenders, with bankers
saying they have little option but to fall in line with the
regulator's increasing activism.
"Sooner or later I expect the ECB to take formal steps. They
could demand a bad loan disposal plan," the banker said,
requesting anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
The ECB declined to comment.
A second banker said the ECB may start setting deadlines
because it saw a high share of problem loans as "an anomaly".
Italy's clogged judicial system, which delays recovery times
for creditors, is partly to blame -- it takes on average more
than seven years to complete a bankruptcy procedure.
The bad debt market is at least beginning to thaw: Banca
Popolare di Bari is using a state guarantee scheme to sell 800
million euros of those loans, while Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna
has put 900 million euros on the block.
"It's clear that ECB checks are behind this acceleration:
both on-site inspections and off-site checks which require banks
to prove they ... are tackling the problem," said Claudio
D'Auria, managing partner at consultancy Moderari and a former
Bank of Italy official.
Gross bad loans at Monte dei Paschi di Siena,
which emerged as the weakest bank in a 2014 sector-wide health
check, reached 47 billion euros or 40 percent of total loans.
UniCredit has the highest absolute amount at 80
billion euros -- 17 percent of the total.
($1 = 0.8774 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Stefano Bernabei; Editing by
Keith Weir)