MILAN Dec 21 Italy's top banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo are among 14 Italian banks that have listed state-guaranteed bonds to be used as collateral for the European Central Bank's new three-year loans, Italy's Bourse said.

A document by Italy's stock exchange Borsa Italiana obtained by Reuters showed UniCredit has listed state-guaranteed bonds for 7.5 billion euros, and Intesa Sanpaolo for 12 billion euros.

Among the other banks 14 banks are Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Banco Popolare, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Banca Etruria, Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna and Credito Emiliano.

The ECB's first ever offer of three-year loans on Wednesday is expected to draw high demand from banks on Wednesday, easing fears of an impending credit crunch and possibly bolstering bond and money markets.

