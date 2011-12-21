MILAN Dec 21 Italy's top banks UniCredit
and Intesa Sanpaolo are among 14 Italian
banks that have listed state-guaranteed bonds to be used as
collateral for the European Central Bank's new three-year loans,
Italy's Bourse said.
A document by Italy's stock exchange Borsa Italiana obtained
by Reuters showed UniCredit has listed state-guaranteed bonds
for 7.5 billion euros, and Intesa Sanpaolo for 12
billion euros.
Among the other banks 14 banks are Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena, Banco Popolare, Banca Popolare di
Sondrio, Banca Etruria, Banca Popolare
dell'Emilia Romagna and Credito Emiliano.
The ECB's first ever offer of three-year loans on Wednesday
is expected to draw high demand from banks on Wednesday, easing
fears of an impending credit crunch and possibly bolstering bond
and money markets.
(Reporting by Luca Trogni)