(Corrects total amount of state-backed bonds to 40.4 bln euros from 38.4 bln euros)

MILAN Dec 21 Fourteen Italian banks, including top lenders UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo , have listed an overall of 40.4 billion euros ($52.71 billion)of state-backed bonds to be used as collateral for the European Central Bank's new 3-year loans on Wednesday, Italy Bourse said.

A public document by Italy's stock exchange Borsa Italiana showed Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has listed bonds for 10 billion euros, the second-largest amount after Intesa Sanpaolo, which listed 12 billion euros of bonds. UniCredit has floated 7.5 billion euros of bonds.

Among the other 14 banks are Banco Popolare with bonds worth 3 billion euros, Banca Popolare di Sondrio , Banca Etruria, Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna and Credito Emiliano.

The ECB's first ever offer of three-year loans on Wednesday is expected to draw high demand from banks on Wednesday, easing fears of an impending credit crunch and possibly bolstering bond and money markets.

($1 = 0.7664 euros) (Reporting by Luca Trogni)