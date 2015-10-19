* Welcomes bill giving Bank of Italy resolution powers
* Warns bill doesn't address bail-in status of derivatives
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Oct 19 The European Central Bank has
welcomed a draft Italian law giving the Bank of Italy powers to
deal with failing banks and investment firms.
Countries across Europe are introducing new laws to
implement a European Union directive on banking resolution which
was passed last year and is due to come into force in January.
The ECB said the Italian law mitigated risks for the Bank of
Italy by sharing liability between the domestic central bank and
Italy's ministry of finance.
The Italian law gives priority to claims arising from
deposits over other senior unsecured debt, which may be
converted into equity to recapitalise a failing bank.
"The ECB welcomes the draft legislative decrees," the ECB
said in a legal opinion on Monday.
"They strengthen the tools and procedures available to the
Banca d'Italia to carry out effective preventive, early
intervention and effective resolution measures in line with the
common framework of intervention powers, rules and procedures
laid down in (the) Directive."
As the authority responsible for banks and financial
stability, the ECB has been issuing legal opinions on such
national laws, highlighting critical points such as the sharing
of liabilities between central banks and governments and the
provision of bridge financing.
The Italian bill is is designed to make it easier for global
systemically important banks to meet the so-called Total Loss
Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) requirement, as foreseen in a draft
proposal by the Financial Stability Board.
The ECB says this should make bail-ins more effective and
credible but warns it does not address the status of certain
other claims, such as derivatives.
