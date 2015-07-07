MILAN, July 7 Italian banks at the end of June
had 154.8 billion euros ($169.9 billion) in longer-term funds
borrowed from the European Central Bank, up from 137.7 billion
euros a month earlier, data showed on Tuesday.
The 17 billion euro increase reflects Italian lenders'
participation in the ECB's fourth targeted longer-term
refinancing operation in which a total of 74 billion euros in
funds aimed at spurring corporate lending were assigned.
Funds Italian banks borrowed at the ECB's regular tenders
stood at 11.8 billion euros in June, around one billion euros
above the previous month's level, bringing the overall exposure
to 165.7 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9113 euros)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Valentina Za)