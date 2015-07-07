MILAN, July 7 Italian banks at the end of June had 154.8 billion euros ($169.9 billion) in longer-term funds borrowed from the European Central Bank, up from 137.7 billion euros a month earlier, data showed on Tuesday.

The 17 billion euro increase reflects Italian lenders' participation in the ECB's fourth targeted longer-term refinancing operation in which a total of 74 billion euros in funds aimed at spurring corporate lending were assigned.

Funds Italian banks borrowed at the ECB's regular tenders stood at 11.8 billion euros in June, around one billion euros above the previous month's level, bringing the overall exposure to 165.7 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Valentina Za)