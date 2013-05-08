MILAN May 8 Italian banks held a total of 265.7 billion euros ($347.7 billion) in funds from the European Central Bank at the end of April, slightly down from 268 billion euros a month earlier, the Bank of Italy said on Wednesday.

Funds borrowed through "longer refinancing operations" - mainly the cheap money Italian lenders took at the two three-year loans launched by the ECB - stood at 259 billion euros compared with 262 billion euros at the end of March.

($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Antonella Ciancio)