ROME Dec 6 Italy's bank association and
its biggest employers' lobbies, including Confindustria, said on
Tuesday the country's austerity package showed it had followed
through on its commitments, and now it was up for the European
Union as a whole to do its part.
"Italy showed the will and the ability to respect its
commitments," the joint statement said.
"In order that the austerity measures of the single states
aren't squandered, Europe and its institutions must do their
part just as rapidly and incisively."
A failure by EU leaders meeting Dec 9 in Brussels to back up
sacrifices made by single states "would not be understood by
European citizens," the statement said.