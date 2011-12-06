ROME Dec 6 Italy's bank association and its biggest employers' lobbies, including Confindustria, said on Tuesday the country's austerity package showed it had followed through on its commitments, and now it was up for the European Union as a whole to do its part.

"Italy showed the will and the ability to respect its commitments," the joint statement said.

"In order that the austerity measures of the single states aren't squandered, Europe and its institutions must do their part just as rapidly and incisively."

A failure by EU leaders meeting Dec 9 in Brussels to back up sacrifices made by single states "would not be understood by European citizens," the statement said.