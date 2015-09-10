ROME, Sept 10 The European Commission is confident it can reach agreement with Italy over a stalled plan to set up a bad bank to help relieve the country's lenders of mountains of debt, the EU competition commissioner said on Thursday.

Italy's plan to set up a "bad bank" to help relieve lenders of some 350 billion euros of soured loans has stumbled because of European rules on state aid.

"I am confident a solution can be found," Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told a parliamentary hearing in Rome.

Bad loans which mounted up on their balance sheets after a three-year recession have forced banks to set aside capital to cover losses, crimping their ability to lend to households and companies.

