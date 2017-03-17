BRUSSELS, March 17 Italy's Finance Minister will
meet the EU competition commissioner on Tuesday as the EU
executive works on a restructuring plan for ailing Banca Monte
dei Paschi di Siena, the Commission weekly calendar
showed on Friday.
Pier Carlo Padoan will meet commissioner Margrethe Vestager
on the sidelines of a regular EU finance ministers' meeting in
Brussels. The two have met in similar circumstances in past
months to discuss Italian measures to support the country's
banking sector and its weakest lenders, which need to be in line
with EU state aid rules.
The Commission's calendar does not give details on the
subject of next Tuesday's meeting.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)