BRUSSELS Nov 22 The European Commission said on
Sunday it had approved the 3 billion euros ($3.19 billion)
resolution plans of four small Italian banks under EU state aid
rules.
The European Commission said in a statement that it had
cleared the plans of Banca delle Marche, Banca Popolare
dell'Etruria e del Lazio, Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara
and Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di Chieti, with a
combined market share of about 1 percent in Italy.
"The intervention by the Italian resolution fund will allow
the orderly resolution of the banks while preserving financial
stability," the Commission said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9398 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Julia Fioretti)