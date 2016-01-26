BRIEF-Land and Buildings files complaint against Taubman Centers Inc
May 17 Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC:
BRUSSLES Jan 26 European Union state aid regulators approved on Tuesday an Italian proposal to set up a guarantee scheme to support Italian banks in dealing with their non-performing loans.
"The guarantees are to be priced at market terms, so do not constitute state aid," the European Union's Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement after a meeting with Italy's Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)
May 17 Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC:
MILAN, May 17 Italian regional lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca could need to raise fresh capital privately to cover loan losses to win European Union approval for a state bailout they have requested, six sources said on Wednesday.