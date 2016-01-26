BRUSSLES Jan 26 European Union state aid regulators approved on Tuesday an Italian proposal to set up a guarantee scheme to support Italian banks in dealing with their non-performing loans.

"The guarantees are to be priced at market terms, so do not constitute state aid," the European Union's Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement after a meeting with Italy's Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)