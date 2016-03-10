ROME, March 10 Italy has appealed to the
European Court of Justice to overturn a European Commission
ruling that rejected a 2014 rescue plan for the troubled Italian
lender Banca Tercas, a three sources with knowledge
of the matter said.
The Commission said in December that the rescue, which used
money from Italy's mandatory deposit guarantee scheme for banks,
broke EU rules on state aid.
It was not immediately clear when the Luxembourg-based court
would hear the appeal.
The Commission ruling came against a backdrop of high
tension between Italy and the European Union over new banking
regulations following a furore over the rescue last year of four
lenders that left thousands of retail investors out of pocket.
Italy's mandatory guarantee scheme, the Fondo Interbancario
di Tutela dei Depositi (FITD), offered some 265 million euros
($290.6 million) to cover Tercas' losses and support its sale to
Banca Popolare di Bari in October 2014.
The Commission said that the FITD had acted on behalf of the
Italian state.
Banca Tercas is a small Italian bank with a market share of
about 0.1 percent of Italy's banking assets.
The FITD is funded by the private sector and the Treasury
originally brushed of the Commission ruling, saying the same
vehicle had a separate, voluntary scheme which would drawn on to
safeguard Banca Tercas.
($1 = 0.9119 euros)
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Crispian Balmer)