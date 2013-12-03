MILAN Dec 3 Fitch Ratings expects problem loans
at Italian banks to peak next year amid a slow economic
recovery.
Companies, especially small and medium-sized ones, will
remain under pressure and banks' asset quality will take longer
to improve, the credit rating agency said on Tuesday.
Italian banks are burdened with bad debts as domestic
companies, battling the longest post-war economic recession,
have found it hard to meet their debt repayments.
Gross non-performing loans in September stood at 144.5
billion euros ($195.89 billion), industry data showed. At 7.5
percent of total loans, their share was the highest since
November 1999.
Fitch said it would keep a negative outlook on the bank
sector for the third year in a row. The agency also expects low
bank lending volumes next year so that profitability will not
improve. But on the plus side, the lack of loan growth should
help banks' liquidity and funding to remain stable.
The agency said that it expected Italian banks to continue
to rely heavily on European Central Bank's funding as their
requests will be met in full at ECB refinancing tenders until at
least mid-2015 after a recent extension of the full allotment.
But, if market conditions allow it, they might also try to
step up bond issuance ahead of an early 2015 deadline to repay
the ECB three-year loans. Italian banks held 229 billion euros
in longer-term ECB funds at the end of October.
Fitch said a review of the European Union bank sector by the
ECB could find some medium-sized Italian banks short of capital.
But the ECB's asset quality review is unlikely to trigger a
significant reduction in Italian banks' significant holdings of
domestic government bonds next year as these are used for
activities that help shore up profits, Fitch said.
Italy's Treasury expects domestic lenders to slow down
purchases of government bonds as sovereign holdings will be
scrutinised by the ECB in its asset review. It is not clear yet
how they will be treated in the stress-tests that will follow.
($1 = 0.7377 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za. Editing by Jane Merriman)