MILAN, July 30 Italian mid-sized banks are likely to have to raise more equity to offset capital pressures because of a deep recession and rising bad debts, rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday.

The warning comes a day after the Bank of Italy said it had increased scrutiny of bad loans at 20 lenders and was reviewing the entire loan portfolio for eight of them. The central bank did not name any banks, but a source close to the matter said the extended checks involved mid-sized lenders.

Italy's longest post-war recession has pushed bad loans sharply higher among Italian banks and forced them to set aside increasing amounts of cash to cover potential losses.

With the European Central Bank due to take over direct supervision of euro zone lenders next year and a new round of stress tests looming, Italy's smaller banks are under pressure to boost their balance sheets and increase their capital strength.

Fitch said more lenders will have to follow the example of Banca Popolare di Milano and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, which have already announced rights issues for 500 million euros ($662.67 million) and 253 million euros, respectively.

Fitch said that of the eight Italian mid-sized lenders it covers only Credito Emiliano and Banco di Desio were soundly capitalised.

That makes the other mid-sized lenders it covers - Carige , Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna and Credito Valtellinese - potential candidates for cash calls.

"We expect impaired loans to worsen further throughout 2013," the agency said in a report, adding the biggest risk for lenders stemmed from the increase in small and medium businesses defaulting on their debts.

The extended inspection by the Bank of Italy was also likely to lead to further rises in bad debts, it said.

"This is likely to place greater strain on capital as banks keep bad debt coverage high going into the balance-sheet assessment by the new single supervisor in 2014."

The latest data from the Italian banking association show bad debts at Italian banks kept rising in May, nearing 136 billion euros. By comparison, bad loans totalled 91 billion euros in January 2011. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)