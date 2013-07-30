MILAN, July 30 Italian mid-sized banks are
likely to have to raise more equity to offset capital pressures
because of a deep recession and rising bad debts, rating agency
Fitch said on Tuesday.
The warning comes a day after the Bank of Italy said it had
increased scrutiny of bad loans at 20 lenders and was reviewing
the entire loan portfolio for eight of them. The central bank
did not name any banks, but a source close to the matter said
the extended checks involved mid-sized lenders.
Italy's longest post-war recession has pushed bad loans
sharply higher among Italian banks and forced them to set aside
increasing amounts of cash to cover potential losses.
With the European Central Bank due to take over direct
supervision of euro zone lenders next year and a new round of
stress tests looming, Italy's smaller banks are under pressure
to boost their balance sheets and increase their capital
strength.
Fitch said more lenders will have to follow the example of
Banca Popolare di Milano and Banca Popolare di
Vicenza, which have already announced rights issues for 500
million euros ($662.67 million) and 253 million euros,
respectively.
Fitch said that of the eight Italian mid-sized lenders it
covers only Credito Emiliano and Banco di Desio
were soundly capitalised.
That makes the other mid-sized lenders it covers - Carige
, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Banca Popolare
dell'Emilia Romagna and Credito Valtellinese
- potential candidates for cash calls.
"We expect impaired loans to worsen further throughout
2013," the agency said in a report, adding the biggest risk for
lenders stemmed from the increase in small and medium businesses
defaulting on their debts.
The extended inspection by the Bank of Italy was also likely
to lead to further rises in bad debts, it said.
"This is likely to place greater strain on capital as banks
keep bad debt coverage high going into the balance-sheet
assessment by the new single supervisor in 2014."
The latest data from the Italian banking association show
bad debts at Italian banks kept rising in May, nearing 136
billion euros. By comparison, bad loans totalled 91 billion
euros in January 2011.
