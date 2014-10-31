ROME Oct 31 Italy's banking foundations would
consider acquiring part of a stock of state aid still to be
repaid by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena but would not
intervene directly to help the troubled lender fill its capital
shortfall, the head of ACRI, the foundations' main lobby group
said on Friday.
Asked whether ACRI would consider taking over from the
Treasury part of the so-called "Monti bonds" - a form of state
loan offered in a previous Monte dei Paschi bailout - if it were
asked, Giuseppe Guzzetti said: "Absolutely, yes."
Speaking at the margins of a banking conference, he said he
could not confirm negotiations were going on but said that
existing rules would allow the foundations to acquire the bonds,
which offered a high return and were backed by guarantees.
Monte dei Paschi must still repay 1.1 billion euros of the
Monti bonds in three tranches by 2017 and has said it could seek
some adjustment of the payments schedule to win breathing space
while it considers strategic options.
Guzzetti said ACRI would do everything it could to help
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third largest bank, but he ruled out
any direct intervention by the foundations to fill a 2.1 billion
euro capital shortfall revealed by the European Central Bank's
stress tests of the banking sector.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by James Mackenzie)