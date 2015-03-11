(Adds details)

ROME/MILAN, March 11 Italian banking foundations will not be able to invest more than a third of their assets in a single lender, take on debts or enter derivative trades, the treasury said on Wednesday.

The new guidelines are aimed at ensuring foundations -- which are key shareholders in most of Italy's top banks --diversify their investments and do not tie their fortunes to that of any single lender.

The measures follow scandals such as the one that engulfed Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the country's No. 3 bank, whose foundation shareholder ran up huge debts to keep control of the lender.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation was eventually forced last year to sell down its stake to stay afloat. At one stage it had about 90 percent of its assets tied to Monte dei Paschi shares.

In a statement, the treasury said it had agreed the guidelines with ACRI, the association that brings together banking foundations.

The new rules would force Cariverona to cut its 3.5 percent stake in UniCredit. Compagnia di Sanpaolo, Cariparo and Carifirenze would have to cut their stakes in Intesa Sanpaolo, according to the latest data.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters the foundations would have at least three years to comply with the new guidelines.

The guidelines are non binding and the foundations have until May to say whether they would commit themselves to the new rules, the source added.

The treasury has supervision powers over the foundations and it is unlikely any of them would stand in the way of an agreement.

The guidelines also set rules to promote more transparent governance and introduce caps on pay for board members. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Silvia Aloisi; additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Mark Potter)