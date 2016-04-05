By Paola Arosio and Stefano Bernabei
| MILAN/ROME April 5
MILAN/ROME April 5 Italy is considering setting
up a state-backed fund that would help troubled lenders by
buying up bad loans and plug capital shortfalls, three sources
close to the matter said, as the government looks for ways to
shore up its ailing bank sector.
The governor of the Bank of Italy, the economy minister and
the chief executives of banks UniCredit, Intesa
Sanpaolo and UBI discussed the idea at the
prime minister's office on Tuesday, the sources said.
Italy's banks have 360 billion euros ($410 billion) in bad
loans, a third of the European total and equal to a fifth of the
nation's gross domestic product. They have also fared worst in
financial strength tests carried out by the European Central
Bank.
No agreement was reached at Tuesday's meeting and the
parties are expected to meet again soon, the sources said. Also
some of the officials voiced doubts about whether such a plan
may work. One issue is whether the European Commission would
consider that the vehicle may violate state aid rules.
The fund would be majority owned by private investors, the
sources said.
State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and a
representative of banking foundations also attended the meeting,
they said.
A government spokesman declined to comment on the meeting.
($1 = 0.8783 euros)
(Additional reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Silvia
Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich)