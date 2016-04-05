* Italy mulls fund with private investors-sources
* Fund would aim to comply with EU state aid rules
* No agreement, talks to continue
(Adds details and background)
By Paola Arosio and Stefano Bernabei
MILAN/ROME April 5 Italy is considering setting
up a state-backed fund that would help troubled lenders by
buying up bad loans and plug capital shortfalls, three sources
close to the matter said, as the government looks for ways to
shore up its ailing banks.
The governor of the Bank of Italy, the economy minister and
the chief executives of UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo
and UBI discussed the idea at the prime
minister's office on Tuesday, the sources said.
Italy's banks together hold 360 billion euros ($410 billion)
of bad loans, a third of the European total and equal to a fifth
of the nation's gross domestic product. They have also fared
worst in financial strength tests carried out by the European
Central Bank (ECB).
No agreement was reached at Tuesday's meeting and the
parties are expected to meet again soon, the sources said. Also
some of the officials voiced doubts about whether such a plan
could work.
The fund would be majority owned by private investors, a
structure that would aim to comply with European rules that
limit the use of state aid.
State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and a
representative of banking foundations also attended the meeting,
they said.
A government spokesman declined to comment on the meeting.
"The idea on the table is a vehicle including CDP, the
banking foundations, investment funds, pension funds and other
private investors," said a source.
"It is not clear how big the vehicle would be, whether it
would buy non-performing loans from the banks or help
recapitalise them and how it would operate. There is no
agreement yet."
The source said no firm accord was likely to be struck in
time for Banca Popolare di Vicenza, which must carry out a 1.75
billion-euro rights issue and list on the market by the end of
April to meet capital requirements set by the ECB.
UniCredit, the sole underwriter foe that cash call, said
last week it was considering postponing it if market conditions
did not improve as it sought to drum up support for the
fundraising.
However, bankers said UniCredit's options were limited and
it risked ending up with a big chunk of unsold shares in
Popolare di Vicenza, eroding its own capital base.
Intesa, in turn is leading a consortium of banks for Veneto
Banca's 1 billion-euro cash call and initial public offer, due
by mid-June. Intesa's CEO Carlo Messina said last week the bank
would meet its commitment and was confident the deal would be
successful.
The bank with the biggest bad loans problem is Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, with 47 billion euros of gross soured
debts or 40 percent of its total loans.
It has been looking for a buyer for the past 18 months
following the ECB's request, but no suitor has come forward out
of concerns that the bank would need a big capital increase if
it sold its bad loans at current market prices.
Genoa-based Carige has also been told by the ECB
to submit a new business plan and review its strategic options
by the end of May.
($1 = 0.8783 euros)
(Additional reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Silvia
Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich, Greg Mahlich)