* Italy mulls fund with private investors-sources

* Fund would aim to comply with EU state aid rules

* No agreement, talks to continue (Adds details and background)

By Paola Arosio and Stefano Bernabei

MILAN/ROME April 5 Italy is considering setting up a state-backed fund that would help troubled lenders by buying up bad loans and plug capital shortfalls, three sources close to the matter said, as the government looks for ways to shore up its ailing banks.

The governor of the Bank of Italy, the economy minister and the chief executives of UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and UBI discussed the idea at the prime minister's office on Tuesday, the sources said.

Italy's banks together hold 360 billion euros ($410 billion) of bad loans, a third of the European total and equal to a fifth of the nation's gross domestic product. They have also fared worst in financial strength tests carried out by the European Central Bank (ECB).

No agreement was reached at Tuesday's meeting and the parties are expected to meet again soon, the sources said. Also some of the officials voiced doubts about whether such a plan could work.

The fund would be majority owned by private investors, a structure that would aim to comply with European rules that limit the use of state aid.

State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and a representative of banking foundations also attended the meeting, they said.

A government spokesman declined to comment on the meeting.

"The idea on the table is a vehicle including CDP, the banking foundations, investment funds, pension funds and other private investors," said a source.

"It is not clear how big the vehicle would be, whether it would buy non-performing loans from the banks or help recapitalise them and how it would operate. There is no agreement yet."

The source said no firm accord was likely to be struck in time for Banca Popolare di Vicenza, which must carry out a 1.75 billion-euro rights issue and list on the market by the end of April to meet capital requirements set by the ECB.

UniCredit, the sole underwriter foe that cash call, said last week it was considering postponing it if market conditions did not improve as it sought to drum up support for the fundraising.

However, bankers said UniCredit's options were limited and it risked ending up with a big chunk of unsold shares in Popolare di Vicenza, eroding its own capital base.

Intesa, in turn is leading a consortium of banks for Veneto Banca's 1 billion-euro cash call and initial public offer, due by mid-June. Intesa's CEO Carlo Messina said last week the bank would meet its commitment and was confident the deal would be successful.

The bank with the biggest bad loans problem is Monte dei Paschi di Siena, with 47 billion euros of gross soured debts or 40 percent of its total loans.

It has been looking for a buyer for the past 18 months following the ECB's request, but no suitor has come forward out of concerns that the bank would need a big capital increase if it sold its bad loans at current market prices.

Genoa-based Carige has also been told by the ECB to submit a new business plan and review its strategic options by the end of May. ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Additional reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich, Greg Mahlich)