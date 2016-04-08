BRUSSELS, April 8 The European Commission and
Italy have reached a preliminary accord over the creation of a
fund to help compensate savers hit last year by a state rescue
of four small lenders, a commission spokesman said on Friday.
"There are constructive talks ongoing between the Commission
and Italian authorities. We have agreed on the important
parameters. It is now in the hands of Italy to implement it,"
the spokesman said.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has come under heavy pressure to
compensate some 12,500 savers whose nest eggs vanished overnight
when his government bailed out four banks under new EU rules
that imposed losses on shareholders and some bondholders.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Crispian Balmer)