ROME, April 10 Italy's largest banks will meet
the Treasury and central bank on Monday to thrash out a plan to
set up a state-backed fund to buy bad loans and plug capital
shortfalls at its ailing banks, five sources familiar with the
matter said on Sunday.
Italy's government is anxious to assuage concerns about its
banking system, which fared badly in financial stress tests
carried out by the European Central Bank and is groaning under
the weight of 360 billion euros ($410 billion) in bad loans.
The fund's precise mandate still needs to be decided, the
sources said. Possibilities include buying non-performing loans
and helping recapitalise weak banks.
An announcement could be finalised as early as Monday.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, Stephen Jewkes and Silvia
Aloisi, writing by Isla Binnie~; Editing by Keith Weir)