ROME, April 10 Italy's largest banks will meet the Treasury and central bank on Monday to thrash out a plan to set up a state-backed fund to buy bad loans and plug capital shortfalls at its ailing banks, five sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Italy's government is anxious to assuage concerns about its banking system, which fared badly in financial stress tests carried out by the European Central Bank and is groaning under the weight of 360 billion euros ($410 billion) in bad loans.

The fund's precise mandate still needs to be decided, the sources said. Possibilities include buying non-performing loans and helping recapitalise weak banks.

An announcement could be finalised as early as Monday.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, Stephen Jewkes and Silvia Aloisi, writing by Isla Binnie~; Editing by Keith Weir)