(Adds details)
By Stefano Bernabei
ROME, April 10 Italy's largest banks will meet
the Treasury and central bank on Monday to thrash out a plan to
set up a state-backed fund to buy bad loans and plug capital
shortfalls at its ailing banks, five sources familiar with the
matter said on Sunday.
Italy's government is anxious to assuage concerns about its
banking system, which fared badly in financial stress tests
carried out by the European Central Bank and is groaning under
the weight of 360 billion euros ($410 billion) in bad loans.
The fund's precise mandate still needs to be decided, the
sources said. Possibilities include buying non-performing loans
and helping recapitalise weak banks.
An announcement could be finalised as early as Monday.
The fund would have a maximum capitalisation of 5 billion
euros, one of the sources said, adding state holding company
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti would contribute no more than 300
million euros.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government wants the fund to
be majority-owned by private investors, to seek to comply with
European rules limiting state aid.
The chief executives of Italy's two biggest banks, Unicredit
and Intesa Sanpaolo, will attend Monday's
meeting, two of the sources said.
The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Unicredit chief executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Thursday
his bank would invest in the fund provided it was set up to
support the whole sector and not just help out a few banks.
The plan also envisages contributions from Italy's banking
foundations, investment funds and pension funds, a source said
last week.
The government is keen to have the plan ready as soon as
possible, to head off worries about capital shortfalls and bad
loans which have dragged banking stocks down 40 percent this
year.
If the fund is set up quickly, its first test would be a
1.76 bln euro capital increase at Banca Popolare di Vicenza, due
to be completed by May 10, which is facing weak market demand.
UniCredit is currently the sole guarantor for the capital
increase and its own capital ratios could suffer if it ended up
having to take on a lot of unsold shares in the rights issue.
($1 = 0.8773 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, Stephen Jewkes and Silvia
Aloisi, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Keith Weir)