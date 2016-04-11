* Italian finance sector to set up $5.7 bln banking fund
* Fund to be backed by state-owned lender CDP
* Fund to buy shares and distressed debt of weaker banks
(Recasts after announcement)
By Giuseppe Fonte and Silvia Aloisi
ROME/MILAN, April 11 Italian financial
institutions have agreed to set up a 5 billion euro ($5.7
billion) fund to shore up weaker banks, two of the fund's
backers said on Monday, in a state-orchestrated plan to avoid a
crisis in the euro zone's fourth-biggest banking sector.
The Italian government is anxious to ease concerns about its
banking system, which is groaning under the weight of 360
billion euros in bad loans, a third of the euro zone total, and
has fared badly in EU-wide stress tests.
Rome has been keen to portray the fund as an industry
initiative to ensure it does not fall foul of European rules
against unfair state aid, and it left the announcement on Monday
to a private fund manager, Quaestio Capital Management.
"Following meetings with a vast number of institutional
investors, banks, insurers, banking foundations and (state
lender) Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Quaestio has gathered many
subscribers to launch the Atlante Fund," the fund manager said.
Quaestio did not give an overall size for the fund, but
earlier on Monday Alessandro Vandelli, chief executive of
mid-tier lender Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna,
put it at 5 billion euros.
Quaestio said the fund would help buy shares in upcoming
stock issues at distressed lenders and purchase non-performing
loans, focusing on junior debt, where investor demand is
weakest.
NO PANACEA
It did not say how many investors had committed to the fund,
whose name refers to Atlas, the god of Greek mythology who bore
the heavens upon his shoulders.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who has made strengthening
Italy's banking industry a priority, hailed the fund's creation
and said the government would in the next few days pass measures
to speed up bankruptcy procedures and loan recovery.
But investors and banking analysts warned the scheme would
be no panacea for Italy's banking sector, which is crowded with
weaker lenders and has difficulty recovering bad debts.
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti will contribute up to 300 million
euros, a source familiar with the fund said, with the bulk of
the money expected to come mostly from top banks Intesa Sanpaolo
and UniCredit, as well as insurers and asset
managers.
Rome, struggling under a public debt equivalent to 132
percent of GDP, wants the fund to be majority-owned by private
investors to comply with European rules limiting state aid.
Shares in Italian banks - which have lost around a third of
their value this year amid concerns over the solidity of the
system - rose for a second straight session on Monday as
investors anticipated the announcement.
The two banks with the biggest bad loan mountain relative to
their loan book - Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banco
Popolare - both soared 10 percent. UniCredit was up
2.4 percent.
CASH CALLS LOOMING
Weeks of talks over setting up the fund took on added
urgency due to a 1.76-billion euro cash call at Banca Popolare
di Vicenza, to be completed by May 10.
UniCredit is sole guarantor for the capital increase and its
own capital ratios could suffer if it was left with a lot of
unsold shares. Two other rights issues totalling 2 billion euros
loom: one at Veneto Banca and one at Banco Popolare.
"We struggle to see there being demand for the three Italian
banks looking to raise capital," Berenberg said in a note.
"We worry that a bail-in of an Italian bank may cause a
chain reaction with the ripple effects felt across the European
banking system."
Analysts said Italy's top banks appeared to be willing to
put money in the fund out of fear that a bank collapse could
trigger a run on deposits and drag down the whole industry.
But they said the scheme was a backstop, not a cure-all for
Italy's banking sector, which has long suffered from low
profitability, weak governance and an excess of branches.
"In the long term, Italian banks need to consolidate,
restructure and change their business models," said Luigi
Tramontana at broker Banca Akros.
($1 = 0.8770 euros)
(additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Stephen Jewkes;
Editing by Kevin Liffey)