* Bank fund aims to reach total of 5-6 bln euros -source
* State-backed fund aimed to help Italy's weaker banks
* Aim is to collect contributions by April 28 -source
(Adds details on upcoming meetings to decide contributions in
paragraphs 12-13)
By Silvia Aloisi
MILAN, April 12 Italy's two biggest banks
UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo plan to put 1
billion euros each into a fund to shore up the country's banking
sector, a move that put pressure on their shares on Tuesday.
The state-backed fund is aiming to reach a total of 5 to 6
billion euros, according to a source with direct knowledge of
the matter, and is designed to help weaker banks in the euro
zone's fourth-largest banking sector.
Italy's banks are struggling with 360 billion euros ($409.75
billion) in bad loans, a third of the euro zone total, but bank
analysts say the government-orchestrated fund is barely enough
to cover the capital needs of a few struggling small lenders.
"The problem with the Italian bank fund is that it is not
big enough and it risks compromising the banks that are already
in a much better shape," Francois Savary, chief investment
officer at Geneva-based Prime Partners, said.
Analysts say the fund's initial resources would be dwarfed
by the potential capital needs of the bank with most bad loans
relative to its loan book - Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
The fund will also only have limited ability to borrow to
scale up the size of its investments, two sources familiar with
the matter said. Its mandate is to buy up bad loans from ailing
banks and to underwrite their share issues.
The contributions from Intesa Sanpaolo, the country's
strongest bank, and UniCredit would give them an outsized
exposure to what some investors regard as an investment that
could weigh on them and may not be profitable in the short term.
UniCredit declined to comment.
An announcement about the fund on Monday followed weeks of
meetings between the government, Italy's central bank and
financial institutions including state lender Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti, which will contribute 500 million euros.
Rome wants to present the fund as primarily an industry
initiative to avoid infringing European state aid rules. It has
been named "Atlante" - Italian for the Greek god Atlas who
carried the heavens on his shoulders.
Under the current plan, the fund would last for five years
with an option to extend it for three more, the source said.
Draft documents on the scheme were distributed on Tuesday to
the various institutions that have pledged to contribute to the
fund, the source said. They are expected to call board meetings
in the next few days to approve the amounts for the fund.
It aims to collect contributions by April 28, it added.
FUND'S FIRST TASK
Analysts say the big banks' willingness to put money in the
fund reflects a desire to avoid a bank collapse that could
trigger a run on deposits.
The source said smaller banks would stump up between 500 and
700 million euros, banking foundations around 520 million euros
and insurers a further 500 to 700 million euros.
The plan is to use 70 percent of the fund's money to buy
into cash calls to plug capital gaps at ailing banks, and use
the rest to help banks to get rid of bad loans, the source said.
The fund may need to invest 2 billion euros in rights issues
at Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca if there are a lot
of unsold shares, and may end up taking control of at least one
of the lenders, the source said.
Talks to set up the fund took on an added urgency in view of
Banca Popolare di Vicenza's 1.76 billion euro cash call, which
needs to be completed by May 10.
The bank has started sounding out investors, but sources say
it has attracted little demand, possibly spelling trouble for
UniCredit, which is currently the deal's sole guarantor.
($1 = 0.8786 euros)
(Writing by Isla Binnie and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Jane
Merriman and Alexander Smith)